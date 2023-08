DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There seems to be Funko Pops of everyone these days. Now, there can be one of you!

Funko, the company behind Funko Pops, is now letting customers design their own figurine. Fans of the pop-culture collectibles can now create a little doll in their own image through the launch of Pop! Yourself.

The creation process is simple, and the custom figurines are 30 dollars.

You can craft your own Funko Pop online here.