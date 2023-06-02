DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some big news for wine lovers: Having a glass of your favorite vintage could help you later in life.

A new study led by researchers at Columbia, Harvard and New York State Psychiatric Institute finds diets low in flavanols, a compound found in foods like berries, dark chocolate and red wine, were linked to age-related memory loss.

Researchers studied the impact of the diets over the span of more than three years.

Those with high consumption had better memory function, which is responsible for one aspect of cognitive aging.

Those who took daily supplements were able to reverse those negative effects and improve memory function.