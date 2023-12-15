DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood Police recently released new information on the stolen U-Haul that crashed in the front yard of a home on Tuesday, Dec 12.

One of the three people in that truck is facing murder charges in an unrelated case.

Police have been looking for Nicholas Swisher, 29, for more than a year until they caught a break with the U-Haul crash.

Court documents show in September of 2022, Swisher allegedly lured John Mullins into a home on Lensdale Ave., where he is accused of hitting, kicking, and stomping Mullins. He was then bound and beat to death. Police say Swisher allegedly wrapped Mullin’s body before placing him in a toolbox and disposing his body in the woods.

Swisher was formally charged with murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse on Dec. 12, the same day as the U-Haul crash.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, police went to W. Third Street on reports of a robbery. They learned a stolen U-Haul pickup truck was involved. The truck was later spotted in Trotwood, where police instigated a chase.

The chase ended with the truck crossed center line and hit another vehicle at the intersection of Hoover Ave. and Scottswood Road in Dayton. Police say Swisher was driving the U-Haul at the time of the crash. He then took off before police caught up to him.

In addition to the murder charges, Swisher is also being charged with possessing the stolen U-Haul and fleeing from police.

The robbery is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact Anthony Page, Trotwood police detective, at 937-854-7260.