WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Franklin Police Division dog died from his injuries following a car crash Saturday morning.

The Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred around 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 11. The crash involved a Franklin PD patrol car that was carrying two officers and a police dog.

Preliminary investigation shows the patrol car was traveling southwest on S. River St. near W. Seventh St. when a 2015 Jeep Patriot began driving on the wrong side of the road at a high rate of speed. The Jeep struck the police cruiser before traveling off of the roadway and hitting a tree.

The Franklin PD K-9, Fury, was transported to MedVet for his injuries but died at the vet around 11:30 a.m.

Both officers had minor injuries and were sent to the hospital for treatment. Franklin PD shared in a Facebook post that the officers will return to duty once healed.

The driver of the Jeep was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Once released from the hospital, the Jeep driver will be arrested for felonious assault of a police officer and felonious assault of a police dog. Potential additional charges can be expected.

Franklin PD shared a video to Facebook, remembering Fury and all that he did for the community.

K-9s in the State of Ohio are trained for multiple different patrol-related incidents before they complete the examination for certification. The exam tests for obedience, building search, area search and criminal apprehension among many duties.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.