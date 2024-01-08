DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Remember in January of 2014 when the polar vortex brought temperatures well below zero, with wind chills as low as 40 below zero?

The “Polar Vortex” refers to the strong low-pressure systems at the poles of the earth that entraps the coldest air on the planet several miles in the sky, where it sits for much of the winter.

But when large atmospheric waves interact with the stratosphere where the polar vortex resides, the strong low pressure begins to weaken, eventually allowing that cold arctic air to slip south.

“With weather patterns. You have different systems in the way that the winds are oriented, that sometimes you get these pushes of cold air that come down from more northern locations and give us some colder air southward here into the United States,” said Ashley Novak, NWS Wilmington meteorologist.

While we expect the cold air to arrive Sunday, not all cold snaps are the result of the Polar Vortex weakening.

“Not all Polar Vortexes impact the same regions, and your Polar Vortex is always there. So sometimes if it surges southwards, it might come to our region. Sometimes it might impact other parts of the United States or may not even impact the United States at all,” said Novak.

With well below normal temperatures heading into next week, having a properly sealed home can not only reduces energy bills, but also keep you safe in the cold.

“House, winterized and sealed. That can also play a factor in how quickly your house loses heat as to how cold it’s going to get. So, I mean, during periods of, you know, say, single digits, zero or below zero, house temperatures can drop rapidly,” said Chris Bryant, MacAfee Heating and Air Conditioning technical manager.

While we are not expecting those temperatures from 2014, we will be experiencing our coldest days of the winter season so far.