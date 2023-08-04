Related video above: Eaton’s ‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ vendors expect normal sales despite pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The annual 127 Yard Sale is currently underway, spanning six states and nearly 700 miles long.

From Aug. 3 to 6, thousands of people will be participating in what’s known as the “World’s Longest Yard Sale.”

All you have to do to participate is plan your route and be ready to shop! The route passes through Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

You can view the portion of the route that will be passing through Ohio below:

For more information about the 127 Yard Sale, click here.