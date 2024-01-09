DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In Ohio, 74% of those who recently lost their Medicaid coverage did so for procedural reasons like missing a deadline for paperwork.

Amandalynn Reese told 2 NEWS that she has experienced how difficult the renewal process can be. Reese works with Harm Reduction Ohio, a group that focuses on human rights and public health initiatives in the state.

Many individuals turn to her organization for help with their Medicade applications, she says. Common barriers Reese describes include lengthy documents, high-level language and not having WiFi to access the application.

“Updating the state is not easy. You can’t just like, call and report it. There are numbers to do that, but like there’s a long hold time. It’s just not as easy or accessible as it sounds like it is,” said Reese.

This can be dangerous for lower-income applicants. Losing or even lapsing in coverage can result in not being able to see your doctor or get prescription medication.

Director of Ohio Medicaid Maureen Corcoran says that making the renewal process easier has been a top priority for the state.

“In short, what we’ve done is to automate as much as humanly possible,” said Corcoran.

Corcoran says the system consults all data on file as well as outside agencies like the IRS to determine eligibility. The system can determine eligibility on its own; it would only require a human case worker if the automated process could not prove eligibility with provided information.

“So, the only reason that someone would reach out to you is if we can’t prove that you are eligible,” said Corcoran.

There are several resources available to help navigate the renewal process.

County agencies where you can apply for assistance:

https://www.greenecountyohio.gov/286/Food-Assistance-Program

https://www.co.miami.oh.us/158/Job-Family-Services

https://www.mcohio.org/617/Medicaid-Programs

https://www.hcjfs.org/services/medical-assistance/how-to-apply-for-food-cash-and-medical-assistance/

Additional agencies that can help you apply:

https://www.cincy-caa.org/

https://relink.org/

https://ohiofoodbanks.org/