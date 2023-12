TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators are working to learn what caused an industrial fire in Miami County.

The Troy Firefighters Union worked to put out a fire at the Honda plant in Troy in the evening on Dec. 19. The Union says roofing materials caught on fire.

2 NEWS reached out to the Troy Fire Department and Honda for more information but have not yet heard back.

Photo: Troy Firefighters Union

Photo: Troy Firefighters Union

Photo: Troy Firefighters Union