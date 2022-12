Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local Dairy Queen is temporarily closed after a car plowed into the building Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:44 a.m. on Shroyer Road in Dayton.

According to authorities, the driver stated that he lost control on ice, causing him to crash his vehicle into the building. He was issued a citation. There were no reported injuries.

There is no word on when the business will reopen.