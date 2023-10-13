DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A team of Miami Valley ghost hunters documented their experience inside an abandoned mental hospital earlier this year.

Now, their documentary, “Phantom Farm,” is streaming on Amazon Prime.

The cast will now take part in the Tennessee Haunts and Legends Expo in Nashville, happening on Oct. 21. A screening of the documentary will be hosted at the Nashville Fairgrounds at 11:55 a.m., along with a panel discussion with the cast about the creation of the film at 1:05 p.m.

Additionally, the film’s videographer, Nathan Barnes, is a quarterfinalist in the “Face of Horror” competition. He shared photos of his portfolio which you can vote for here.

Voting is free, but you can also pay for votes, with all proceeds going to the B+ Foundation, which raises money for pediatric cancer.

If he wins, he will receive a 2-page spread in Rue Morgue magazine and a photoshoot with Kade Hodder, who plays Jason in the “Friday the 13th” movies.

Barnes and Tyler Terry, creators of “Phantom Farm,” joined 2 NEWS in studio on Friday, Oct. 13.

They shared a bit about the documentary and the competition. Watch the full video in the player above.