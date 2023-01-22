DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township.

A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds.

Around 30 people were in attendance for the event in northern Montgomery County.

Hancock was arrested by Butler Twp. police on January 16, where police were called because of a reported disagreement between a woman and employee.

Ohio BCI is leading the investigation into the incident. The US Attorney General’s Office, plus the FBI are also investigating.

McDonald’s is not a part of the investigation.