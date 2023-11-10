DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People gathered in downtown Dayton on Friday, Nov. 10, calling for a peaceful end to the Israel-Hamas War.

The peace rally took place at Courthouse Square and was organized by the Islamic Council of Dayton. The event a had designated speaker leading the peace rally. Calling on support from the community, the group’s message is clear: ceasefire in Gaza now.

Guidelines were set up for attendees:

no communication with police

no engaging with counter-protestors

For more than an hour, people from in and around greater Dayton gathered together. They chanted, held signs and called for an end to the month-long war in Gaza.

President of the Osman Gazi Mosque in Dayton says they’re standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Other community members shared the same sentiment.

“We want to show our support. We are spiritually. We are with them. We want to show our support and, of course, spread awareness,” said Eldar Muradov, president of Osman Gazi Mosque. “We would like to call upon all our local officials and state officials and federal officials to, you know, hear our voice. We are pro-peace. Please stop the war and call the cease fire.”

AP has reported that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in less than a month in Gaza.