DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The annual Mix 107.7 Radiothon returned for its 15th year on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The radiothon kicked off at 6 a.m. and raised money to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Dayton.

Donations from the event go towards supporting the needs for patients and their families. Additionally, funds will be used for the building’s expansion, which is already under construction.

“It is a really big day of celebration, which is really nice and it’s almost like an open house. And now that we’re a couple of years out of the pandemic, it’s been nice to be able to welcome people back into the house, to welcome the volunteers back in and for the community, to really be able to celebrate the community,” said Rita Cyr, executive director at Ronald McDonald House Charities in Dayton.

This year’s 12-hour event was the first in-person radiothon since the pandemic.

In a post on social media, Mix 107.7 announced they raised $59,810 at this year’s event.