Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Wrestling Team is showing their hearts during the season of giving.

This month, the Buckeyes made 80 blankets and delivered them to patients at The James Cancer Hospital.

Leading the charge was freshman wrestler Nic Bouzakis, who lost his younger brother, Greco Roman, to cancer in 2016.

“It’s really important to him and his family,” Coach Tom Ryan said. “That they continue to stay involved and make a difference because they know the pain that families go through when they have a child with cancer.”

The blankets are given to patients during their first round of chemotherapy.