Organization looks to provide Christmas to children who lost parents to COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton organization is working to support two children in need this Christmas after COVID-19 impacted their family.

MinistryIsMe Ministries is a faith-based business organization in Dayton. Each Christmas, they adopt a family to cover gifts and other needs. This year, they chose Justice and Jackson, two siblings who lost their parents to COVID-19 in October.

4-year-old Justice and 8-year-old Jackson were taken in by their uncle, Tim, who is now a first-time father.

MinistryIsMe would usually collect gifts and donations, but this year they are raising money with a GoFundMe to keep the collection COVID-safe.

The organization has a goal to raise $3,500 dollars. $1,000 each would go to both children. The remaining $1,500 raised would go to their Uncle Tim to cover bills, expenses and other needs when caring for Justice and Jackson.

Founder and CEO of MinistryIsMe Tiffany Countryman said their goal is to make this the best Christmas possible for this family, and raise awareness to how COVID-19 is still impacting others.

“Jackson and Justice’s story, this is just the beginning of the residual effects that we will see from this virus and from this disease,” Countryman said. “We don’t know what the outcome is going to be from all of this, everything is still shaking and settling.”

For more information, or to donate, find the GoFundMe here.