DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The biggest Halloween party in Dayton returns this year with a Sci-Fi theme.

Celebrate Halloween at the 37th Annual Hauntfest on Saturday, Oct. 28 throughout the Oregon District. The festivities will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on East Fifth Street.

This year’s theme is Sci-Fi. A costume contest will give attendees a chance to win cash prizes and swag from the Oregon District.

Hauntfest will also feature live music, food trucks, street performers, DJs and more.

Presale tickets are $10 online or $15 at the gate. Money raised during Hauntfest goes toward the Oregon District Business Association to cover improvement projects in the District throughout the year.

Hauntfest is an 18+ event and does not allow weapons, real or fake.

Find more information and purchase pre-sale tickets on the Oregon District’s website.