DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular frozen pizza company will soon debut a brand-new pizza combination that’s delivering some controversy.
DiGiorno is serving up its pineapple pickle pizza!
The culinary creation has hand-tossed crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, and split right down the middle with the two things that many people don’t think should be on pizza: pineapple and pickle.
The new concoction will not be sold in stores and there is only a limited amount available. You’ll have to visit DiGiorno’s website on Sept. 5 when registration officially goes live.
Fans can also show off their pizza pride by snagging pineapple pickle-themed merch.