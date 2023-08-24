DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular frozen pizza company will soon debut a brand-new pizza combination that’s delivering some controversy.

DiGiorno is serving up its pineapple pickle pizza!

The culinary creation has hand-tossed crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, and split right down the middle with the two things that many people don’t think should be on pizza: pineapple and pickle.

The new concoction will not be sold in stores and there is only a limited amount available. You’ll have to visit DiGiorno’s website on Sept. 5 when registration officially goes live.

Fans can also show off their pizza pride by snagging pineapple pickle-themed merch.