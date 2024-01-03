DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As Ohio enters into its first month of legal recreational marijuana, a number of issues still surround taxes and retail sites.

Confusion around where, when and how Ohioans can purchase legal cannabis has led to many going to medical dispensaries only to be turned away.

At this time, medical dispensaries cannot sell their products to adults 21 and up, even though they can legally possess and use them.

Due to the lack of guidelines and delayed action towards the production and distribution of recreational marijuana, the state is missing out on millions of dollars of tax revenue.

“So, we could be looking at anywhere between an 18 and 23% sales tax on the retail level of marijuana use,” said Dr. Jared Pinsin, economist at Cedarville University.

This could generate Ohio over $250 million in tax revenue when compared to similar states like Michigan. The longer lawmakers take to finalize a plan, the more revenue the state loses.

“This is something that there is revenue that could be gained, which means from a politician’s standpoint, it’s revenue that could be spent somewhere,” said Pinsin.

One of the significant slowdowns comes from lawmakers battling over what the tax revenue will go towards. They currently have until September of this year to figure out these new laws.