DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — First discovered in Montgomery County in 2012, bobcats are making a return to the Buckeye state.

Coming in at a top weight of 40 pounds, this is not your typical house cat.

Their preferred habitat is dense forestlands. These cats once thrived in the state in the 1800s, but deforestation and hunting left the cat nearly extinct from the state.

Bobcat conservation paired with Ohio forests making a comeback all the way from 12% coverage in 1940, is further supporting life for bobcats.

“It’s now on the order of about 35 to 38% forested. So, the forest has recovered. It’s grown back where it was cut and with that comes back, the animals that require forested or brushy areas, wild areas, to thrive,” said Dr. Don Cipollini, Wright State University professor of biology.

While the discovery of Bobcats in the Miami Valley is relatively new, they have been recovering well in Appalachia Ohio since the 1970s.

“Now, anywhere you have remnant forest rocks, you know, hills, that’s a great habitat for bobcats. So, they were able to hang on there and or recover there first. But they’ve now been spreading out beyond Appalachian Ohio into, you know, the southwestern Ohio for that matter,” said Cipollini.

You may never see one as they are mainly night owls, and while it is very uncommon, your pet could become prey.

“It is known for bobcats to take a cat occasionally and things like that. So, what this really argues for is to keep your pets indoors if you can,” said Cipollini.

Bobcats hunt alone, cover large stretches of land, and are very territorial. Their territory ranges from a half mile, all the way up to 30 square miles for males.

The best way to capture a sighting is to set up a trail camera in the woods.