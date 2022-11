Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s latest unemployment data shows the state added more jobs in October, but there has also been an increase in unemployment claims.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in October was 4.2%, up from 4.0% in September.

242,000 people in the state were unemployed last month, up 10% from September.

Now, experts say there is still hope that we could see employment rates to what they were pre-pandemic.