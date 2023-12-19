DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As investigations continue into the cause of the crash that killed a sheriff’s deputy and another driver, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for well wishes, support, and prayers.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson says this has been a very difficult time for this department, mourning the loss of a Preble County resident and one of their own.

“We’re dealing with two tragedies here. Two people lost their lives,” said Simpson.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton and Michael Gayhart II were involved in a head-on crash. Gayhart died at the scene. Hamilton later succumbed to his injuries while in the hospital.

“OSP is doing the crash investigation and we’re certainly cooperating with that. And, you know, their investigation will try to put together, you know, a timeline of what occurred and hopefully try to piece this thing together,” said Simpson.

Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags at half-staff to honor both Hamilton and Gayhart. They will remain lowered for both funerals.

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Hamilton were announced earlier today.