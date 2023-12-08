DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A group of Ohio lawmakers are working on a plan to expand gun rights in the state.

House Bill 272 is proposing some changes to concealed carry laws, as well as some gun ownership rights. The Ohio House passed the bill, and now it’s heading to the Senate.

But there is still plenty that needs to be done if this bill has a chance of passing in the Senate.

The bill would amend sections of the Ohio Revised Code that would allow handguns in buildings that have a courthouse, as well as permit non-residents to obtain relief from firearm disability.

The first proposal would change a statute that banned handguns in non-courthouses that have courtrooms.

“It only includes buildings that have courtrooms and other functions as well,” said Dr. Marc Clauson. “Now if it’s just a courthouse with just a courtroom, then you wouldn’t be able to carry.”

Dr. Marc Clauson is a professor of history law at Cedarville University. He says the proposed bill has some specifics that need to be ironed out.

For instance, if this bill passes and you carry a gun while court is in session, you would be breaking the law.

“You inadvertently get out of your car, and you walk into the tax office to pay your taxes, but you forgot you have your gun with you. The court is in session, but you didn’t know that court was in session because you didn’t look it up beforehand,” explained Clauson.

The other part of the bill would allow those who are on firearms disability to apply for statutory relief, even if they are outside of the county or even the state. But Clauson says other state laws will have to be taken into account.

“Do other — not just states, but counties, cities — do they recognize what other places have done in terms of allowing you to possess guns and so forth if they have their own different laws? You can really get caught in a trap there,” Clauson said.

The bill will now have to get through the Senate, where Clauson expects changes if it does pass.

“The Senate being smaller in number, being more deliberative, being more sensitive to each other’s viewpoints, will probably make some changes to the bill,” Clauson said.

State Representative Adam Matthews from Lebanon co-sponsored the bill. 2 NEWS reached out to him for comment, but have not yet received a response.