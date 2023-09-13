DAYTON, Ohio, (WDTN) — Local butchers will compete to cut the best steaks at the NTPRD Chiller.

15 professional meat cutters from across Ohio will compete on the ice rink in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge. The event will take place at 301 West Main St. in Springfield on Sept. 18, according to a release.

Each participant will be given 30 to 40 pounds of beef to cut, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye. The winner is determined by who yields the most steaks of the highest quality in the least amount of time.

Why on the ice? All cutting will be done at 38 degrees to ensure the freshest quality meat.

Top scorers will advance to the semi-finals, where they will compete to participate in the 2024 national competition for the $25,000 grand prize.

The participants are all responsible for hand-cutting each steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse, where they cut about $1 million dollars worth of meat every year.