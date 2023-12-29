DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control has joined forces with two other agencies to support Ohioans participating in “dry January.”

The month-long initiative that encourages individuals to abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year for improved health outcomes in an array of areas.

Some of the resources shared include self-screening and mocktail recipes, plus harm reduction efforts through community-responsible drinking.

“As we raise a glass to the New Year, please raise one responsibly,” said Paul Kulwinski, the division’s director of licensing. “The Division is committed to promoting information to combat impaired driving, underage drinking, and overconsumption during Dry January and beyond.”

The Division has partnered with Ohio Liquor (OHLQ), and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) for the initiative. The partnership will provide dry January-specific content to further support those participating in the initiative.

Those in need of extra support can contact the following resources: