Officials report drop in child abuse reports during stay at home order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus pandemic is causing a drop in reported child abuse and neglect cases in Ohio, according to Governor Mike DeWine.

Montgomery County child advocacy leaders say they’ve seen about a 50 percent drop, at least part of which is attributed to a lack of interaction kids are having with adults they typically see throughout the day.

Teachers, doctors, and counselors are often mandated to report suspected child abuse and neglect, but now the responsibility falls on the community.

Despite the pandemic, child care services are still available and advocates are still working to help those in need.

April is also Child Abuse Prevention Month.

County leaders say if you find yourself in a situation where you need to report abuse, the law says you can contact police as well as child advocacy centers like CARE House.