DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton Police Officer just delivered clothes from a clothing drive to the St. Vincent De Paul shelter.

Officer Michael Brown hosted the clothing drive with the department last month. Over the weekend, the clothes were delivered to the Salvation Army.

Brown told 2 NEWS being able to do this was personal to him.

“I grew up in a poverty-stricken area. So, I’ve saw a lot of things and I’ve been on the other side of this where you are the less fortunate. And people donating helped to get by,” said Brown.