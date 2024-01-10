DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A grand jury has declined to indict the officer who shot a man on Oct. 8 of last year amidst an aggravated robbery at a Meijer store.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office says the grand jury reviewed the shooting and determined the officer’s actions were not illegal.

Prosecutors say Enrique Perez-Mendez allegedly robbed a store and abducted someone in Riverside before forcing them into a Meijer store in Kettering. The victim was reportedly instructed to withdraw money. Mendez fled the store while the victim was still inside.

As police searched for Mendez, an off-duty officer confronted and then shot him.

Mendez faces several charges including aggravated robbery and kidnapping.