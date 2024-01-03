DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we kick off a new year, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wants to remind drivers to move over, slow down and pay attention.

Over the last few years, the number of crashes involving ODOT crews has been declining and officials say they want to keep it that way.

In 2021, ODOT saw a total of 154 crashes across the state of Ohio. In 2022, 135 crews were hit.

Press secretary for ODOT Matt Bruning says these crashes are mostly preventable, and are usually caused by people speeding, not paying attention or driving drunk.

“Just remember that these people are out there trying to make life easier for all of us on the road as well. You know, these are not just workers. They have a name; they have a family. They have people they want to go home to at the end of the day, they have a life outside of work. They’re public servants, but they also have a life,” said Bruning.

This past year in 2023, there were only 56 reported crashes involving ODOT crews. ODOT attributes the decrease to the hands-free law that went into effect last April.

In October of last year, the same month the hands-free law saw enforcement, Ohio Senator Steve Wilson introduced Senate Bill 178 to expand Ohio’s “move over, slow down” law.