DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prevention Coalition wants to help families navigate through the grief of losing a loved one to suicide.

In 2023, 103 people died by suicide in Montgomery County, according to preliminary data from the Montgomery County ADAMHS Board. That’s a 15% increase from 2022.

“Unfortunately, in Montgomery County we’ve seen a drastic increase in our deaths by suicide over the last couple years,” said Brittini Long, senior program coordinator for ADAMHS.

Long said those who lose someone to suicide are four times more likely to die by suicide themselves.

That’s why ADAMHS and the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition’s Suicide Prevention Committee are launching a new resource to support people who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

“Losing someone to suicide really creates a unique kind of grief, and we need to be prepared to support them in that,” Long said.

The Prevention Coalition will launch the Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group on Jan. 24. It’s a free, 10-week program that will operate throughout the year at different locations around Montgomery County.

The first 10 sessions will take place at the Woodbourne Library in Centerville, located at 6060 Far Hills Ave.

“The more supportive services, and wrap around services, that we can give them and help them navigate through that grief, the more likely that they are going to be here with us tomorrow,” Long said.

The support group is funded through the Montgomery County ADAMS Board and the Prevention Coalition.

Support group leaders received extensive training to help guide people through their grief.

“I am here to learn from you and how this grief has impacted you and help you honor that relationship, whether positive or negative to be honest, and how that loss has impacted you moving forward,” Long said.

Registration is now open. You can find more information and register by clicking here.