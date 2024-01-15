XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A new partnership in Xenia is bringing together treatment and social services to unhoused people within the city.

The collaboration between Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative and the faith-based homeless shelter Bridges of Hope is expected to last for a number of years.

Organizers expect the program will likely serve 80 or more people within the first couple of months but could see 200-250 halfway through the year.

Dustin Fields, Licensed Social Worker from Emerge // Photo: Emerge

“Very few of the homeless population are getting services for mental health and substance use,” said Dustin Fields, LSW at Emerge, who will oversee the project. “Because very few are engaged in services, it leaves people sitting around. Some of them work, but other than that they are not advancing their life or getting out of their situation — there’s no victory or relief.”

Currently, Emerge offers certified courses in HVAC, plumbing, and business technology to help those in recovery “rebuild their lives through transformational and vocational pathways.”

Residents of Bridges of Hope will be able to engage in outpatient clinical services including substance abuse and mental health outpatient counseling, intensive outpatient, peer recovery support and other need-depending services.

The project began on Jan. 2, and is available now. For more information, to donate or get involved contact Elaine Bonner, Director of Philanthropy at 937-974-6120 or online.