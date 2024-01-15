DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Following approval from the Kettering City Council to replace worn out body cameras, a grant has been awarded to cover the costs.

In a post on social media, the Kettering Police Department shared the news that a state grant through Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program has provided $216,576 to cover the cost to replace their current body cameras.

The department mentioned in the post the upgrade will improve quality of footage and efficiency in the redaction process for public record requests. The new cameras will also have a direct connection to dash cameras and license plate readers.

Kettering City Council approved to replace the body worn cameras last month.