DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new program for hopeful homebuyers will launch in Ohio in January.

The Homebuyer Plus Savings program was announced on Nov. 28 by Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Treasurer Robert Sprague.

This new savings plan was first proposed by DeWine in his 2023 State of the State address. It will make specialist, tax-advantaged savings accounts available to Ohio residents.

Prospective homebuyers can open Ohio Homebuyer Plus accounts through participating financial institutions, beginning in January. A list of participating financial institutions and the official launch date will be announced later.

“This savings account program is part of our work to holistically improve access to adequate, affordable housing in Ohio,” said DeWine. “By making it easier for residents to save, we can help more Ohioans achieve their dreams of homeownership.”

The program will be administered by the Ohio Treasurer’s Office with support from the Ohio General Assembly as part of the state operating budget.

Following the same “linked deposit” model used for existing programs like Ag-LINK and Family Forward, Ohio Homebuyer Plus will offer above-market interest rates to accountholders who deposit money at participating banks or credit unions, yet to be announced.

Individuals who open an account may also qualify for certain Ohio state income tax deductions.

To qualify, an eligible accountholder must:

Be an Ohio resident at least 18 years of age

Have a primary residence in the State of Ohio

Proceeds can only be used toward the down payment or closing costs of a primary residence purchased in Ohio.

Accounts connected with Ohio Homebuyer Plus must be used within five years and must maintain a minimum balance of at least $100, maximum balance of $100,000.

“To own a home in Ohio is to invest in Ohio,” said Sprague. “However, prospective homebuyers face no shortage of challenges in today’s market, including the increasing amounts needed for their down payments and closing costs. Through Ohio Homebuyer Plus, we’re putting the strength of the state’s balance sheet to work for Ohioans as they build their nest egg and the savings needed to make one of life’s most important purchases.”

Ohio Homebuyer Plus will launch in January 2024, with a specific launch date to be announced in the coming weeks on the Ohio Treasurer’s website.