DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s new specialty care center first opened their doors earlier this month. Today, the final two floors saw patients for the first time.

The third-floor houses specialists that allow orthopedic patients to complete their entire medical journey at the facility.

The floor holds a top-of-the-line gym for rehab and a surgical simulation lab.

The fourth-floor houses diagnostic testing, along with sensory features for those who need them during their visit.