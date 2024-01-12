DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As AI technology develops, so too does the risk of fraud with it.

In Ohio, lawmakers are aiming to protect citizens from “deep fake” content online.

This type of content includes images, video and audio used to impersonate someone or make up events that didn’t actually happen.

Currently, the only way you can go after someone legally in Ohio for using your name, image or likeness is if they’re using it to say you endorse a product or to defraud someone.

Through House Bill 367, protections would be expanded to include someone who uses their name, image or likeness for a deepfake. Fines could be as high as $15,000 for offenders.

“We really want people, whether they’re the richest of the rich or common everyday Ohioans to have a right to their name and their likeness and be able to protect that,” said Representative Adam Mathews (R) Lebanon. “There are a lot of things people can do with your name image and likeliness that could be harmful to your psyche or reputation.

The bill’s sponsor says the language still ensures first amendment rights remain intact.