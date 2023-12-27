DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The new Police Chief of Ansonia is requesting his department receive body cameras for his officers.

Police Chief John Puckett presented quotes to the Ansonia Village Council in a recent meeting, sharing that four cameras would cost about $4,000.

Puckett says the cameras will better prepare new officers, and also offer transparency to the community they serve.

According to our partners at the Daily Advocate in Greenville, Puckett said grants could help offset the cost of the cameras but there are stipulations that raise some concerns, such as footage requests. The council has received a copy of the quotes and stipulations to review.

The Daily Advocate also reported there was a brief discussion about putting cameras in the cars, to which the chief said he thinks the body cameras will be enough due to positioning and quality.