DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This holiday season, Miami County residents can once again make a phone call for a designated driver to take them home.

This is the 24th year that the Troy Rotary Club has offered their designated driver awareness program, aimed at keeping residents from behind the wheel after too many holiday libations.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently shared its plans to deploy extra deputies to roadways for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends. Deputies will be targeting high-crash roadways and areas known for high OVI arrests.

Every weekend now through New Year’s, Miami County residents can call for a ride between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The phone number to call for a ride is 937-396-9917.