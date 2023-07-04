DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new study is raising concerns about young women and their iron levels.

Nearly 40 percent of American girls ages 12 to 21 have an iron deficiency, according to a study published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers say there needs to be more screenings for the condition, but standard health screenings for the age group typically do not require a test for iron levels, and many young women do not realize they have the condition.

Iron deficiency symptoms can include cold hands and feet, fatigue, hair loss, brain fog, headaches and sleep disorders.

Anyone with symptoms that suggest an iron deficiency is advised to see a doctor for a proper diagnosis.