DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Suicide is the number one cause of death for youth in Montgomery County, according to Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug, Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS).

That’s why ADAMHS and the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition took on a project using art to spread mental health awareness.

The first of four murals that will be painted around the city of Dayton has been completed and features the message, “The sun will rise again, and I will try again.” The mural also has a QR code embedded that will direct people to mental health resources.

“We know that putting these kind of positive messages out here, if somebody’s having a bad day, maybe contemplating, you know, not being here tomorrow, that this can definitely turn things around for them and give them some hope,” said Brittini Long, senior program coordinator at ADAMHS.

Culture Works provided $10,000 for the project which was matched by the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition. The Montgomery County Prevention Coalition was also given $1,000 from Keep Mongomery County Beautiful to purchase paint from Sherwin Williams.

According to data from the Ohio Department of Transportation, the mural will generate 75,000 impressions a week.

A dedication ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 for the mural, located at 2232 North Main St. Parking will be available at the Dollar General across the street.