CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Highway Hikers Motorcycle Club hosted their 45th Annual Christmas Toy Run on Sunday.

Roads were blocked for a good cause on Oct. 15, as the Highway Hikers gathered toys for charity. The Toy Run started at 1 p.m. at the VFW on Lake Road in Bethel Township. It proceeded through the city of Springfield before reaching the Clark County Fairgrounds.

The parade of motorcycles gathers toys for Clark County kids in need. Everything will be distributed during the upcoming holiday season.

“As long as there’s kids in Clark County that need Christmas, and as long as there are Hikers roaming this earth, there will be a Highway Hiker Toy Run,” Road Captain Barron Seelig said.

Spectators came out to watch the line of motorcycles and support the cause. By the end of the event, around 3000 motorcycles gathered at the Clark County Fairgrounds, to celebrate the success of the day.