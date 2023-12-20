DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mortgage demand is trending downward despite a continued drop in rates.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loans has decreased to 6.83% from 7.07%.

At the same time, mortgage applications dropped by 1.5% from the prior week. Applications to refinance a home loan also dropped by 2% after jumping 19% the week before.

Even with the drop in demand, experts at MBA predict “good news” ahead for the housing market.