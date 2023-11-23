MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of people across the Miami Valley ran in the Turkey Trot in Miamisburg on Thanksgiving Day.

This year’s run marks the 45th anniversary of the event, which has become an annual tradition just before families gather for their holiday dinner.

“It’s a tradition. Everybody gets a little exercise in before they eat all the food,” said Bob Motes, a participant in the vent. Runners took off at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.

More than three thousand participants ran in today’s Turkey Trot. Runners chose between a five-mile race, a one-mile course for running and walking, and a virtual option, all of which guided them through the town of Miamisburg.

First-time runners like Sandy Parker of Lebanon are doing the race for health. She says she’s adopted a healthier lifestyle as of late, and this race is part of that.

Other runners, like Miamisburg resident Chris Bowling, look forward to a hearty meal afterwards.

“I’m gonna put it all into this race and then I’m going to go stuff my face,” said Bowling, participant.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Ohio River Road Runner’s Club. Their goal is to provide low-cost races for the Miami Valley and encourage active lifestyles.