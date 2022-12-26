Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall.

However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue.

Excluding Christmas day, city of Dayton crews have been working since 8 p.m. Thursday, doing their best to clear the main streets and highways throughout the city, but frigid temps and wind chill has made it very challenging to get the snow to melt.

While more snow is on the way, it is not comparable to what we witnessed Thursday.

“It’s nothing, from what I see in the forecast, it’s nothing compared to these last four days. So, I really don’t think it’s going to be anything really challenging for us. Again, just pay attention when you’re driving around, ” Fred Stovall, the Chief Officer of the Dayton Public works, said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and AAA both also said to pay attention when you’re on the roads, and to slow down as the slow fall comes. The new round of snow is also likely to stick to road surfaces due to continued cold temperatures.

The city focused more on main streets and highways to make sure people could get to their destinations. He says crews will continue working, clearing as many streets as they can until the temperatures finally warm up to help melt the snow.

“There will be a dramatic change towards Wednesday when the temperatures start to increase,” Stovall said.

However they are asking for patience on the residential streets, since the snow has been driven on, its now compact and will require warmer ground temperatures to melt. So while they wait for Wednesday, there is not a lot that can be done.

In preparation for these conditions, salt your driveways, keep the emergency snow kits available in your car and give yourself extra time to get to your destination and of course drive cautiously.