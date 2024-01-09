DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today begins the Fur Responder Photo Challenge hosted by Light Ohio Blue.

The event highlights the K-9’s, cats and horses that assist law enforcement as they protect and serve the community.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office submitted their K-9 Max to the photo competition and are asking the public to cast a vote to help him win. He currently has 117 votes.

Here’s how to vote:

Go to: https://lightohioblue.org/2024-fur-responders/2024-fur-cat1/

Click on the photo of K-9 Max

Press the “heart” icon in the top lefthand corner

Votes may be cast once per 24-hour period now through the end of January.