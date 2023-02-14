DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you looking for a job in construction? The Montgomery County Construction Job Fair kicks off tomorrow!

The fair is scheduled for Feb. 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sinclair Conference Center, 444 W. Third Street.

The fair will feature dozens of local companies, hiring for a variety of positions, including

construction laborers, HVAC specialists, CDL drivers, project managers, maintenance technicians, and many positions in skilled trades, like electricians, pipefitters, millwrights, plumbers and more, according to a release.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about construction related job opportunities and community development in Dayton.

There is no cost to attend the job fair and parking is free. You can preregister for the event online here.