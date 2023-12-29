DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. released video footage of last week’s assault on a Dayton Public Schools bus driver.

Heck also announced that a grand jury has indicted Mar’tia Franklin on one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm, a second-degree felony.

Heck said Franklin is also facing a pending Aggravated Menacing case in Dayton municipal court for allegedly brandishing and pointing a gun at another person during an argument related to one of her other children.

“This defendant clearly is a violent offender,” said Heck. “The actions of the defendant are just unbelievable.”

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video footage disturbing:

Franklin is currently out of jail on $50,000 bond. Penalties for the assault charge can go up to eight years of incarceration, or a $15,000 fine.

Franklin, 29, allegedly assaulted the 45-year-old driver outside Emerson Academy around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 19. The defendant drove up alongside the bus and entered it, according to Heck, and began to accuse the driver of intentionally not picking up her son.

Franklin allegedly began to attack the driver with closed fists. The bus driver suffered a broken nose and an orbital fracture as a result.

Franklin accused the bus driver of leaving her child behind at the bus stop, a claim both the school district and prosecutor’s office refute.

According to Heck, when officers arrived at the school, the driver identified Franklin as the assailant.

Heck said that the assault happened in front of the elementary school-aged children who had left the bus but were waiting to go into the school.

He also said video recordings show that the son hadn’t been waiting outside the home to be picked up or didn’t appear promptly.

“The evidence shows that the defendant’s son wasn’t at the bus stop at the appropriate time The bus had arrived. The son was not there. The child was not there on schedule, so the bus left,” said Heck.

Franklin is expected to enter a plea at her next court appearance, set for Jan. 11, 2024.