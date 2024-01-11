DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In an effort to tackle the complex needs of residents in crisis situations, the Springfield Fire Division has partnered with area mental health agencies.

As firefighters work on houses, the victims often find themselves waiting for assistance as they deal with the traumatic experience and resulting mental health crisis following a devastating fire.

“Somebody more skilled in mental health issues being at that scene would be an advantage,” said Felix Shanahan, EMS Lieutenant for Springfield fire rescue.

The Mobile Crisis Intervention Unit is a collaboration between the Springfield Fire Rescue Division as well as mental health service agencies in Springfield.

The unit brings a mental health professional on scene immediately to help those experiencing a crisis, and possibly a mental health episode.

“Call family, call a therapist, get people involved, and come up with a care plan right there that suits that person in that particular need,” said Shanahan.

The unit also allows firefighters to better help those with other underlying disabilities or conditions who may have a stronger reaction to losing everything in a fire, saving a trip to the hospital in the process.

“If that were to happen with someone who had schizophrenia, that’s going to be a lot harder pill to swallow, than maybe somebody who was often doing pretty well mentally,” said Shanahan.

Shanahan says the unit is already working with his crews, and it’s made a noticeable impact. The goal is to save time taking victims back and forth between hospitals and clinics with the mental health fissional focusing on what can best help those in need.

“They could theoretically identify that the best course of action would maybe be to get that person, take them straight to mental health services for an assessment,” said Shanahan.

The fire rescue told 2 NEWS they are hopeful this unit will be expanded in the future so they can better serve the residents of Springfield.