DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Hamilton man who has been missing since the holidays has been confirmed dead.

Officials confirm 31-year-old Jose Gutierrez was shot and killed after going missing in Mexico.

The confirmation comes days after authorities identified the bodies of his fiancé, her sister and her cousin.

Gutierrez left Ohio on Dec. 23 to visit his fiancé for the holidays.

The group dined at a restaurant about 30 minutes from her home. They disappeared sometime after they left.

Last week, prosecutors confirmed they recovered the car the group was traveling in. A photo provided to the Gutierrez family shows it was riddled with bullets, according to WLWT.

It is unclear at this time who is responsible for their deaths.