DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Middletown’s Police Chief David Birk was placed on paid administrative leave as of Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The suspension was confirmed by Nathan Cahall, Middletown’s Assistant City Manager. He declined further comment on the situation.

Birk has served the Middletown Division of Police for 26 years.

He has also been the city’s police chief since 2019.