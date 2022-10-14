Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — For children who are unable to Trick or Treat due to a disability, the Middletown Police Department want to make sure they still have a sweet Halloween.

The Middletown Police Department will be holding their 7th annual Candy with a Cop event on Saturday, Oct. 29.

“We enjoy it, we try to do as many as we can get,” said David Birk, Chief of Middletown police. “We’ll bring a couple cruisers, turn the lights on and you know, kind of hit the sirens a little bit and kind of make a big production out of it.”

Officers and special volunteers will deliver candy between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

“Just call the police department, call the non-emergency number and leave a message and we’ll definitely – if we get the information, we will make it work.”

Parents and family members can also send a private message by Friday. Oct. 14, through the Middletown Police Department’s Facebook page.

