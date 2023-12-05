DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg has joined several other cities in the Miami Valley in enforcing a moratorium on adult use cannabis businesses.

City council members in Miamisburg approved the moratorium on Tuesday, Dec. 5 stating more time is needed to see what changes the state may still make.

“We are unsure what the regulations, it’s still pretty much in flux on what the state is going to do,” said Emily Christian, assistant city manager.

In addition to waiting to see what changes the state makes, city officials say they need to gather more information to make and address laws for cannabis vendors.

“We want to make sure that we are recommending the best thing for Miamisburg, the pros and cons. The distribution and growing of it… Just trying to do our research and making sure we are doing the best for our community,” said Christian.

The moratorium in Miamisburg will be in effect for nine months.

“This is on the licensing of businesses to sell it. The state will be coming up with the licensure rules and regulations so we will not be issuing permits to a business that wanted to sell in Miamisburg during that nine-month moratorium,” said Christian.

City officials stressed to residents the moratorium is only for cannabis vendors, not for recreational adult use.

“We are not putting use on a moratorium. That is not a part of the moratorium that council adopted tonight,” said Christian.

Christian shared with 2 NEWS they may extend the moratorium as they wait for official rules and regulations from lawmakers.